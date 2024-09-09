‘Trump doesn’t offer anything’: Robert De Niro issues a warning to voters as Steve Buscemi reinforces Donald’s disturbing deceptions

Robert De Niro is not a fan of Donald Trump. In fact, the 81-year-old actor has been dedicating a considerable portion of his golden years to taking as many shots at the former President as he possibly can.

Recommended Videos

De Niro has been very happy to go all-in on his support of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in hopes that they sink Trump’s return to the Oval Office.

De Niro appeared on the “Paisans for Kamala” livestream, which featured prominent members of the Italian-American community who support the Democratic Party’s effort to keep the White House out of former Republican President Trump’s control. The event, which was hosted by former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, comedian Paul Mecurio, and former Providence, Rhode Island Mayor Joseph Paolino Jr., also saw Hollywood greats like Steve Buscemi, John Turturro, Mark Ruffalo, and Lorraine Bracco voice their support for Harris and Walz.

For De Niro, he simply doesn’t see what Trump offers the American people, and he suspects that voters who might have previously leaned in Trump’s direction might now be wondering what they would really gain from another round of his tired act as a so-called political outsider, instead of the benefits of the Harris/Walz ticket. “I think people who would normally support Trump could very well see that that there is a way with them, that’s more for them than with Trump because Trump doesn’t offer anything,” the actor stated.

The former Oscar winner feels like a victory is there for the taking, but that anyone who thinks that that fight is already won should reconsider. “We can’t for one second think that we’re ahead of this thing. We just have to be on it all the time until the very end because they’re going to try everything when the election day comes.”

Steve Buscemi issued his own take on the 45th President of the United States, and appears to have decided that when it comes to Trump, the advertising doesn’t match the product. “He says he only hires the best people, but he actually fired most of his best people. And he’s just going to surround himself this time, if he’s elected, with people who are just 100% loyal to him and his ways. We know all too well he’ll do anything to stay in power, including inciting violence.”

Things have not been going particularly well for Trump recently, and he faces a torrid time between now and the upcoming elections. FOX News, considered to be one of his biggest allies, is more than happy to admit that current trends indicate a Harris win.

The felonious former POTUS is also struggling to generate support among big-name stars, managing only to drum up encouragement from the likes of former trailer park cowboy-cosplayer Kid Rock, confused Canadian rapper Tom McDonald, and rumored comedian Joe Rogan.

Rogan largely undermined the idea that his support for Trump is unbiased after he was left in an awkward spot as he previously misattributed a quote from Trump to Biden, mocking the current president for what he felt was a sign of mental weakness. The quote, in which Trump mumbled and fumbled his way through a story about airports during the American Revolution, was a major sign of cognitive decline when Rogan thought it had been said by Biden, but was considered just an honest mistake from Trump. The good news is that this is the closest Rogan has managed to get to being funny since he decided it was a good idea to interview MMA fighter Alistair Overeem in the cage not 60 seconds after the Dutch man was brutally knocked unconscious by Stipe Miocic at UFC 203.

Much like Trump, Overeem was left claiming to have won a contest that he very clearly lost. Thankfully, when given the opportunity to recover his faculties fully, Overeem was able to admit what had occurred, something Donald has so far failed to manage.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy