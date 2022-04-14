Twitter reacts to Lizzo’s new single ‘About Damn Time’

Lizzo undeniably feels “Good as Hell” as she checks her nails and struts through one of the most exciting weeks of her life. From the reveal of her new shapewear line, YITTY, to performing as the host and the musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live, to releasing her new single, “About Damn Time” — the superstar is on top of the world.

In a sneak peek at the video for “About Damn Time,” Lizzo sits in a support group for the “stressed and sexy” before being asked to read a poem aloud. While nerves get to her at first, the entire video sees Lizzo grow and find confidence as the song hits its crescendo.

The big release of the song and video just took place moments ago, and fans are already in love with “About Damn Time.” With another anthem of power and prestige, Lizzo reminds us that we’re all that and a bag of chips — we’ve just got to embrace it. Here’s what fans are saying about the fun and flirty premiere.

Of course, Lizzo’s fans immediately began singing her praises.

It’s about damn time!!!! @lizzo love you so much! — barbs (@mamachubbzx) April 14, 2022

Quite frankly, the song is a total banger.

@lizzo new song is a banger!!! — Ashley Nichole (@TheAshleyness) April 14, 2022

Lizzo is the queen, the woman — she is mother.

lizzo is mother — colin spears kordei 💒 (@britneykordei) April 14, 2022

This fan said it was about damn time Lizzo released new music — and we can all agree.

about damn time she releases new music — 𝖒𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑𝖕𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖞 🍄 (@michaelperry84) April 14, 2022

Many Lizzo fans look to the artist for inspiration, and she always delivers.

Lizzo herself said the song was a gift for those who had been feeling stressed — and also feeling sexy.

Have you been feeling stressed? Have you also been feeling sexy? Well I got the remedy for you… I put my whole Lizussy in this one!… ABOUT DAMN TIME IS OUT NOW!https://t.co/27EqORFTXj pic.twitter.com/qE7eh8HrGk — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 14, 2022

Fans are already putting the song on repeat and learning all the words — and that dance number.

Let’s call it what it is!

https://twitter.com/Gagas_Culture/status/1514726990330400773?s=20&t=u9MbCkZzEERIH9LsJ-OP-Q

Lizzo is set to drop her upcoming album on July 15, so fans will keep this one on a loop until then.

@lizzo about damn time will be on repeat until july 15th queen !! that shit was AMAZING — maj ✰ DICE 🎲 (@nusuhn) April 14, 2022

Here’s to “About Damn Time” — your official soon-to-be summer favorite.