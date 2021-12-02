In an incident that inadvertently set off a celebrity Twitter trend on Thursday, a man seen pacing the streets with a shotgun outside United Nations headquarters in lower Manhattan was taken into custody after a standoff with police.

According to the New York Post‘s report, police said that the man was in his 60s, and was initially spotted pacing on First Avenue between East 42nd and 45th streets late Thursday morning.

Police reportedly encountered the man outside the UN building, concerned he was suicidal, and eventually took him into custody around 1:45pm, according to officials.

UPDATE: Man with shotgun outside UN taken into custody after hours-long standoff https://t.co/hU1dyNq5uB pic.twitter.com/mpfrjQG4LX — New York Post (@nypost) December 2, 2021

Actor Billy Bob Thornton began trending on Twitter as the incident began to make news rounds, with a number of social media users pointing out that the man appearing in photos of the developing situation resembled the Academy Award winner.

Billy Bob Thornton must have had a rough year. https://t.co/w0f7idPgmk — Pete Puma (@PeterPumer) December 2, 2021

Billy bob Thornton fell off https://t.co/S8uO9UXbfS — knarf (@TheReaIJack) December 2, 2021

But while some were making jokes over the very serious situation, one Twitter user said they found such a trend “gross.”

Wow @TwitterSupport way to allow "Billy Bob Thornton" to trend for such a gross reason



Bots are making fun of a real time violent event (which is conditioning to get ppl to accept killing and mayhem as yall know)



So how does this align with your recent promise to do better 👀 — Peace4all (@Peace4all17) December 2, 2021

Police noted the man is believed to be from Pennsylvania, having traveled to New York with a pair of suspicious backpacks, both of which were identified at the scene.

Sources noted the man told hostage negotiators that he was upset over environmental issues. The incident caused the roads surrounding the United Nations complex, put into precautionary lockdown, to be shut down by police.