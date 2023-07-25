Two-time Grammy winner Tori Kelly hospitalized after a sudden collapse

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter and actress is currently under treatment at the Cedars-Sinai medical center.

On Sunday night, July 23, the Grammy-winning singer Tony Kelly was taken to a hospital after she collapsed while out with her friends for dinner in downtown L.A. She is currently under treatment at the Cedars-Sinai medical center at 8700 Beverly Boulevard, one of the country’s premiere hospitals. Doctors have found several blood clots in Kelly’s body, which is being cited as the reason for her collapse.

According to TMZ, Kelly’s heart suddenly “started beating really fast,” and she eventually passed out. The 30-year-old singer was reportedly “out for a while” and was taken to the hospital by her friends in her car instead of an ambulance. Her friends explained that they “wanted to make sure she wasn’t taken to a hospital downtown.”

The “Masterpiece” singer is currently in the ICU getting extensive care after the doctors discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs. She is presently being examined for other blood clots around her vital organs, including her heart, with one source stressing that the situation is “really serious.”

Who is Tori Kelly?

Tori Kelly is a two-time Grammy-winning singer who first gained recognition after posting videos on YouTube during her teenage years. Her songs mostly revolve around the R&B, pop, soul, and gospel genres. Kelly’s debut full-length album, Unbreakable Smile, was released in 2015, with the lead single, “Nobody Love,” giving her first US Billboard Hot 100 appearance.

Kelly won two Grammys for Best Gospel Album for her 2018 album Hiding Place and Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Never Alone” (with Kirk Franklin) at the 2019 Grammy Awards function. She has also appeared in various television shows and films, including the 2022 comedy-drama Jerry & Marge Go Large.

On March 14, 2023, Kelly signed with Epic Records and released a new song,” missin’ u,” on March 17. Kelly’s fourth EP, Tori, will be released on July 28, 2023. We wish her a speedy recovery.