Tyler, the Creator and Converse are teaming up once again with the rapper’s streetwear brand to launch a new Converse By You x Golf Wang Chuck 70 collection. Unlike previous collaborations, the line allows fans to customize their own pair of kicks in a variety of colors, using classic Golf Wang logos and other assorted graphics.

But here’s the kicker: the line will only be on sale for a total of 24 hours on April 28.

Both Converse and Golf Wang announced the new line in tandem Instagram posts on Thursday.

“Converse By You x Golf Wang Chuck 70s are coming soon [but] only for a limited time,” read the post. “Launching April 28 at 10 am ET / 10 am CET, the customizable collection will be available for just 24 hours.” The post likewise directs fans to the website to explore designs before the merch drop.

“After years of bold collaborations, Converse and Tyler, The Creator bring you the first-ever customizable Golf Wang Chuck 70,” reads a description on the product website, which goes on to say:

“Put your own spin on the premium icon with a vibrant palette of design options from his irreverent style universe. The distinct choices reference some of the most popular Golf Wang prints, graphics, and colors, from the infamous polka dots to subversive logo expressions. Blend premium Chuck 70 craftsmanship with the playful aesthetic of Golf Wang — and make it your own.”

All told, there are more than 100,000 possible combinations that can be designed, and the custom shoes will set you back $115 per pair — that is, if you remember to order them in time.