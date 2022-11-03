UK officials have declared Dobby’s grave a real-life environmental hazard

Another British icon’s memorial has also been hit with a hazard warning by UK officials. Harry Potter fans are now told to stop leaving socks at ‘Dobby’s Grave’ as it could harm the local environment and put the beach’s wildlife at risk.

The New York Times reports that The Welsh National Trust conducted a review around the Dobby Memorial due to environmental concerns at Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. The National Trust released a statement based on their findings, asking fans to stop placing socks and other trinkets due to potential harm to marine wildlife.

“The memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy. The Trust is asking visitors to only take photos when visiting the memorial to help protect the wider landscape. “Items like socks, trinkets and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk. “While we’re delighted that so many want to visit, we have to balance the popularity of the site with impacts on the sensitive nature of the beach and wider environment, and pressure on the facilities and surrounding roads,”

In the Harry Potter franchise, Dobby was freed from his master, Lucius Malfoy, after he was given a sock by accident. During the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Dobby died in Harry’s arms and was buried on the beach. After the films came out, fans erected a Dobby memorial on the site where the scene was shot, and placed socks and colored rocks in memory of the beloved character.

Dobby’s memorial isn’t the only one that was hit with an environmental warning. The BBC reported that mourners were asked to stop placing marmalade sandwiches and Paddington Bears outside Buckingham Palace during the Queen’s death. This was due to sustainability issues and mourners were encouraged to bring flowers only.

The Trust will allow the memorial to stay as long as fans behave and consider the environment. Fans are still allowed to visit the fan-made memorial and are encouraged to take photos rather than leave gifts.