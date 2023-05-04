Ultimate May the 4th montage banishes all the ‘Star Wars’ hate in 60 seconds flat

Star Wars fans everywhere are coming together to celebrate one of the most iconic days in pop culture history, with the calendar date finally reaching May 4. As fans and non-fans alike know, the Force is a big piece of the Star Wars intergalactic story, so when a play on words was discovered, fans jumped at the opportunity to use it; hence, may the Force be with you.

In celebration of the many characters and storylines we’ve experienced as fans of the magical space-centric saga, Disney Plus shared a reel that’s making us quite emotional. There’s nothing like an excellent montage to remind us why we’ve all loved the Star Wars realm for so long and why — even through the ups and downs — we’ve stuck it out to take more great adventures through space and time.

Oh, take us back to the start…

An official Star Wars montage has been released to celebrate May the 4th. pic.twitter.com/qHSJ3GPzhj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 4, 2023

“There will be times when the struggle seems impossible,” the video says before showing some of the most powerful scenes from all of the Star Wars projects we’ve been lucky enough to experience so far. From Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Obi-Wan Kenobi to BB-8, R2-D2, and C-P30, we’ve met some of the galaxy’s most fierce defenders and watched them fight some of its darkest evils. But one thing always prevails — the light.

If that video doesn’t put you right in your feelings, we’re unsure what will. There’s something inherently magical about watching it all pieced together like this; it’s truly a beautiful journey.

“Crazy thing is… it’s true, all of it — the Force, the Jedi, it’s all true,” “Han Solo says, and fans agree. It’s all true, it’s all real, and it’s all ours. You can catch up with all things Star Wars to honor the big holiday on Disney Plus today, and after watching that video, that’s exactly what we’ll be doing, too.

Today and every day — may the Force be with you.