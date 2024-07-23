Dress like your favorite ‘The Vampire Diaries’ characters with these 13 outfits

The year of our lord 2009 brought one of The CW’s most successful ventures in The Vampire Diaries. And what a time it was.

Vampire content was at its peak, along with skinny jeans, v-neck shirts, and forbidden love. The Vampire Diaries dynasty may have sadly come to an end, but that shouldn’t stop you from dressing as your favorite character, no matter how much the trends have changed.

Photo via The CW

Elena (Nina Dobrev) may constantly need to be saved, makes everything about her, and is probably the most judgmental person on the face of the planet, but there is no questioning that there would be no show without her. Her style has changed over the years, but there is no look more iconic than her high school uniform of jeans and v-neck with Converse. What vampire could resist? Just make sure to add her vervain necklace to complete the look.

Photo via The CW

Can you really call yourself a Salvatore if you don’t rock a leather jacket? Even the quote-unquote safer brother has a look that implies danger. Sometimes paired with a tank top underneath, Stefan (Paul Wesley) usually wears some type of button-down shirt. This look communicates he’s a vampire but respectable. Pair any one of these looks with some dark jeans, and you’re ready to hit the street as Stefan Salvatore.

Photo via The CW

In the immortal words of Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) following Stefan shoving a piece of wood through his chest: “That’s John Varvatos. Dick move.”

The brand name was so prevalent in the series that it was written into the script. Costume designer Jennifer Bryan explained to Entertainment Weekly that she loved dressing the boys in it, even Damon’s leather jacket. To make any Damon look complete, fans should get the Varvatos treatment. And of course, as it is the Salvatore way, a leather jacket completes the ensemble. Damon also includes black boots to ensure viewers know he’s the bad boy of the family.

Photo via The CW

It takes some time for Caroline (Candace King) to come into herself, but once she does, her wardrobe expands. After being turned into a vampire by Katherine (Dobrev), Caroline becomes more confident in how she dresses and carries herself. Whether at one of the countless Founding Families’ parties or ripping someone’s throat out, she can be seen in a flowy summer dress with a stylish jacket accompanying it. Caroline has the best character arc of the series and the wardrobe to match.

Photo via The CW

Most likely the easiest outfit to replicate, Tyler is rarely seen off the basketball court or football field. His athletic wear comes in handy, especially on full moons when he can’t control what he turns into. During school hours, you would be hard-pressed to find him out of a classic t-shirt and casual wear combo.

Photo via The CW

No matter what the youths of today say, Katherine’s fashion is beyond reproach. Skinny jeans will never go out of style as long as this psychotic vampire is running around. She usually pairs this look with a variety of high-heeled boots (knee-high or ankle-high), black of course. Throw on a tank top or a leather jacket and you’re off to the races. When telling the doppelgängers apart, look no further than the ‘fits. Katherine’s fashion outmatches Elena’s any day of the week.

Photo via The CW

Bonnie’s (Kat Graham) fashion has changed the most out of all the other characters. She starts the series wearing flowy tops and more of a witchy, bohemian look, but her outfits become more streamlined as time goes on. She can clean up better than the rest of them, but her casual looks are perhaps the best. In the final seasons of her sadly short-lived life with Enzo (Michael Malarkey), Bonnie preferred a more casual look. She is often seen pairing olive and earth-tone jackets with pants or jeans. Perhaps a reaction from living in a ‘90s prison world, but it is classic nonetheless.

Jeremy: Tank top and a hoodie

Photo via The CW

Starting out as Elena’s kid brother, Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) comes into his own throughout the life of The Vampire Diaries. He finds his way into the world of vampires on his own and once he does, he flourishes as a character. Unlike Elena, he takes his fate into his own hands, trains, and becomes adept with weaponry. And still, he dresses like the teenager he is. He starts his journey with the classic long-sleeve shirt over a short-sleeved shirt. In later seasons, he cultivates his look even further. Never without his sleeveless shirt and a hoodie, Jeremy is always at the ready to behead a hybrid.

Photo via The CW

The rare adult of the group, Alaric (Matthew Davis) has to dress the part. By day he is a high school — later college — teacher and by night, a vampire hunter. His business casual look is good for any occasion, be he alive, dead, or the dad of teenage witches. Day or night, he can be seen in a dark blazer with jeans to match.

Photo via The CW

Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) changes up the classic villain look, not just with a leather jacket, but by adding a button-down shirt. Early depictions of the character included a collection of necklaces, but that was an accessory later dispensed with. On The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Klaus often sports dark colors whether it be casual or when he cleans up for a ball or event.

Photo via The CW

The cold doesn’t bother an Original vampire like Rebekah Mikaelson (Claire Holt). Usually armed with a tank top and a witty verbal barb, Rebekah is the anti-heroine we all deserve. To complete her look, she will oftentimes pair her outfits with a flashy jacket when she’s on her brother’s payroll or just looking for love.

Elijah: Three-piece suit

Photo via The CW

If Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies) abides by any credo, it’s that the suit makes the man. Defined by a code of ethics, Elijah always pairs his honor with a formal look. Whether it be at a high society function or just out on the town, the Original brother makes a statement with how he dresses. Out of all his bloodthirsty siblings, he is the one to be trusted.

Photo via The CW

Though trapped in a torture chamber for 50 years, Enzo doesn’t lose his sense of style. Like the rest of his vampire brethren, he utilizes the leather jacket well. His twist on it is accessorizing with rings and form-fitting shirts. Through in an acoustic guitar and you’re ready to hit Comic-Con in your Enzo cosplay.

