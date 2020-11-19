Veteran Magic: The Gathering Artist Announces Return With New Card Art

Magic: The Gathering fans with a keen eye for memorable art have cause to celebrate today.

For many, Rebecca Leveille (AKA Rebecca Guay) is a name synonymous with Wizards of the Coast’s long-running card game, and for good reason. With a strong preference for watercolor, her depiction of fantastical creatures such as angels and fairies are often considered to be some of the most mesmerizing ever created for Magic. Despite her obvious popularity, however, Guay’s work hasn’t featured on a single card for almost two decades – her last contribution being way back in 2002 with Standard format’s Onslaught expansion.

While she’s previously attributed this parting of ways to Wizards deeming her style too feminine in nature, it would seem that, whatever the cause, lines of communication between the two parties have reopened. As part of a new Kickstarter campaign to help fund publication of her latest art book, The Present, Guay confirms that a Magic set releasing in 2021 will showcase her talents to an all-new generation of players.

A statement over on the website reads:

A release of a playmat and print of the NEW piece that will mark the return of my art that will be included in the MTG game—in a new piece coming out in MAY (you heard it here first!). I can’t show it to you until its released, but I LOVE it and they let me do ANYTHING I wanted (yes anything!)

While Guay is unable to provide any further details beyond that, specific mention of the summer months gives a solid indication of when to expect her return.

We’ve already learned previously, of course, that Magic: The Gathering‘s first Standard set of 2021, Kaldheim, is scheduled to land in February, ruling it out entirely. Strixhaven: School of Mages, on the other hand, is expected to arrive three months later, making it the perfect fit. You can no doubt expect further details for that to drop in the New Year, but for now, feel free to share your initial reactions to Guay’s reveal down below!