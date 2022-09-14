Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far.
All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
Over on Metacritic, which gives a more weighted score that more closely resembles an average amongst critics’ reviews, The Woman King received a still-solid 76 out of 100. Based on the 20 reviews of The Woman King counted on Metacritic, 19 were positive, and only one was mixed.
Robert Daniels called the film “an empowering and thrilling piece of big blockbuster storytelling” in his review for RogerEbert.com.
IndieWire called the film a rare kind of “crowd-pleasing action epic.”
The Hollywood Reporter lauded Davis’ utter transformation in the “rousing action epic.”
“Hail The Woman King!” wrote Vanity Fair.
Polygon reviewer Katie Rife called The Woman King “an action movie with a fire in its belly.”
SlashFilm proclaimed The Woman King had an ensemble of “memorable characters” brought to life by a “stellar cast.”
Entertainment journalist Amon Warmann hailed The Woman King for “strong character work and riveting performances,” in addition to crowd-pleasing kickass scenes.
The Woman King, which premiered this past weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival, is slated to have a wider theatrical release this Friday, September 16.