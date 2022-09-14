Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far.

All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.

Over on Metacritic, which gives a more weighted score that more closely resembles an average amongst critics’ reviews, The Woman King received a still-solid 76 out of 100. Based on the 20 reviews of The Woman King counted on Metacritic, 19 were positive, and only one was mixed.

Robert Daniels called the film “an empowering and thrilling piece of big blockbuster storytelling” in his review for RogerEbert.com.

THE WOMAN KING is an empowering and thrilling piece of big blockbuster storytelling and a total win for Gina Prince-Bythewood and Thuso Mbedu is a star. My review via @ebertvoices https://t.co/hWiHo2sQEx — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) September 10, 2022

IndieWire called the film a rare kind of “crowd-pleasing action epic.”

‘The Woman King’ Review: This Kind of Crowd-Pleasing Action Epic Shouldn’t Be So Rare https://t.co/mxOJBK1EZR pic.twitter.com/utw9zbmSQu — IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 10, 2022

The Hollywood Reporter lauded Davis’ utter transformation in the “rousing action epic.”

‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Transforms in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Rousing Action Epic https://t.co/LQ9LfoiuYY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 10, 2022

“Hail The Woman King!” wrote Vanity Fair.

Hail 'The Woman King!' Our review from the Toronto International Film Festival https://t.co/tJYqrbcCCI — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 11, 2022

Polygon reviewer Katie Rife called The Woman King “an action movie with a fire in its belly.”

Plus some more #TIFF2022 reviews from yours truly. Viola Davis in The Woman King for Polygon: https://t.co/jPQ4OfVSRz — Katie Rife (@RifewithKatie) September 13, 2022

SlashFilm proclaimed The Woman King had an ensemble of “memorable characters” brought to life by a “stellar cast.”

#TheWomanKing is a rousing historical action drama with a stellar cast creating memorable characters. #TIFF22 https://t.co/idMKkonFRq — /Film (@slashfilm) September 10, 2022

Entertainment journalist Amon Warmann hailed The Woman King for “strong character work and riveting performances,” in addition to crowd-pleasing kickass scenes.

The Woman King is another winner from Gina Prince-Bythewood! Come for the dark-skinned Black woman kicking ass, stay for the strong character work and riveting performances (Thuso Mbedu is INCREDIBLE). Excited to watch this one again! pic.twitter.com/xX750HPl6H — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) September 12, 2022

The Woman King, which premiered this past weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival, is slated to have a wider theatrical release this Friday, September 16.