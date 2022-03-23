As The Walking Dead continues airing its final episodes, much focus rests on the characters who still have amends to make, stories to tell, and brutal deeds to be forgiven.

Of course, we’re talking about Negan where brutality is concerned, and even with the arc of his character changing over the last few seasons, some fans and characters don’t know that forgiveness will ever be an option. There are some heartaches that time just can’t heal.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Images Promise Maggie And Negan Team-Up 1 of 12

In a chat with ComicBook.com, Ross Marquand shared that he’s not sure whether Maggie or Aaron will ever hand Negan forgiveness — at least not entirely.

“I don’t think Aaron or Maggie will ever be able to fully forgive Negan and that’s okay. There’s just some wounds that are too deep, but I do think Aaron has shown, and Maggie has certainly shown, that they can fight alongside him and certainly tolerate him for the greater good, if it means the greater good and not just Negan’s good. And I am genuinely happy that Negan has gotten a redemption arc of sorts for the last few seasons, because it’s nice to see that person who was so terrible in seasons prior really changed into a different person and a better human.”

Negan’s redemption arc is something people are very much torn over; while some believe his character is capable of being redeemed, others have never been able to look past Negan’s violent welcome to the series.

“I mean, I think Aaron and Maggie are very much alike in this regard. Listen, I think Aaron has more than tolerated Negan over the last few seasons. I mean, there’s so many times where he certainly could have killed him, like when they were off on their own little private mission when Aaron got partially blinded for a second from the hogweed. I’m a big fan of forgiveness, I know Aaron is a big fan of forgiveness as well, but I think there’s just some things like the killing of a loved one, the insane, unnecessary, totally unfathomable and inexcusable killing of a loved one for no other reason than just to intimidate.”

Negan indeed came in with the plan to intimidate, but there are layers to the character, and we’re on the side of the fan base that has truly enjoyed seeing them. While forgiveness might not be on the menu, something brings Negan and Maggie together in Manhattan after The Walking Dead closes its last chapter for their spinoff Isle of the Dead, and fans are anxious to see what that is.