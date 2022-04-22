Wanda is the center of all things in new ‘Doctor Strange 2’ poster

Marvel has released a new 'Doctor Strange 2' poster which will be an exclusive design with only 10 to be made.

With only a few weeks to go, Marvel is ramping up the anticipation for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. One of the greatest forms of marketing for the studio has been finding amazing artists to create phenomenal poster art for its films and television series, and it has once again turned to a trusted source, poster artist Matt Ferguson, to create an exclusive poster design for their upcoming film.

Ferguson is a well-established poster artist having worked with Marvel Studios on many of its promotional images, as well as 20th Century Fox and Paramount amongst others. The poster is part of a promotional giveaway exclusively with U.K.-based ODEON Cinemas, with only 10 to be made and won by those who book tickets online between now and May 8. The artist shared his exclusive design with fans on Twitter.

I'm super excited to have made exclusive poster art for Marvel Studio's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness.



There's only ever going to be 10 made & printed exclusively for ODEON Cinemas Group & their 9 Euro Markets.



Full details here – https://t.co/1zavKJO08z pic.twitter.com/CCNJcq9VmY — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) April 22, 2022

The poster features Doctor Strange in a pose we have seen him perform before in Infinity War, with multiple arms reminiscent of Leonardo Da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man, or the Hindu deity Durga. The image is shattered and in the shards of broken glass, we can see the different multiverse versions of Strange. At the center of his chest sits the seated figure of Wanda in full Scarlet Witch apparel, her hands glowing with chaos magic.

There is still a lot of mystery shrouding the upcoming film, with fans wondering just how many variants of our heroes will we actually see. Director Sam Raimi has already hinted that alternate versions of the characters will be set up as antagonists during the film, the zombie version of Strange is certainly something no one would like to meet in person.

Despite the film only having Doctor Strange as the titular character, it is already clear that Wanda will be playing a huge role, the poster almost gives the impression that she sits at the center of it all. We will have to wait and see what is in store for these two powerful beings now the multiverse has broken open. Anything is possible.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.