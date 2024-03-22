Was the mass shooting in Russia a terror attack?

Dozens were killed and injured in a mass shooting on March 22, 2024, at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia, according to the AP. Several gunmen were at the scene, and explosives were used in the attack at the venue. Here’s what happened, and what’s known about who might be responsible.

Days before the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin was reelected in what many international observers considered a rigged election. Meanwhile, the March 22 attack came amid the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war. Russia’s Federal Security Service said at least 40 people were killed, and at least 100 were wounded.

U.S. officials and several Western embassies had also warned Americans and non-Russian citizens in the country to be on high alert. Reportedly, Russian officials largely ignored those messages.

The building was engulfed in flames

In the aftermath of the March 22 violence, flames from the explosion lit up the Moscow skyline, and it was believed that an unknown number of spectators could still be trapped inside. Meanwhile, ABC News reports that a portion of the roof collapsed. Parts of the attack were captured on video, and some clips were broadcast on Russian media and Telegram channels.

A popular Russian rock band called Picnic was performing at the concert hall holding up to 6,000 people when as many as five gunmen, many of whom were wearing fatigues, burst into the venue, opened fire, and launched explosives. It was the deadliest Moscow attack in twenty years.

Russian officials are investigating it as a terrorist attack

Early reports said no one at that time had claimed responsibility for the attack. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Russia’s top investigative agency, and other high-ranking officials said it would be investigated as an act of terrorism. Ukrainian officials have denied involvement, according to Al Jazeera.

“Regarding the events in Crocus City in the Russian suburbs, where certain events took place today, some shooting, some terrorist actions by unidentified persons, let’s be clear, Ukraine absolutely has nothing to do with these events,” Ukrainian presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, said.

Not long after the incident, however, CNN said the terror group ISIS claimed responsibility for what happened in a statement on Amaq, an Isis-affiliated news network, via Telegram. ISIS reportedly did not provide evidence to support their claim.

Referring to what happened, White House National Security Advisor John Kirby said, “Our thoughts are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack. There are some moms and dads and brothers and sisters and sons and daughters who haven’t gotten the news yet. This is going to be a tough day.”

While emergency personnel were still on the scene, security was tightened in Moscow’s public transportation, and Moscow’s mayor canceled all public gatherings planned that weekend.