English actor and voiceover artist Andy Serkis stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to plug his role in The Batman, out in theaters the Friday. But naturally, the 57-year-old couldn’t escape the appearance without talking about what is perhaps his most well-known role, voicing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

As Serkis revealed to Colbert, he actually performed the voices of an impressive 132 characters in The Lord of the Rings audiobooks — and even did an on-the-spot impression to condemn Russia in the wake of the authoritarian country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in character as Gollum.

“Gollum was on this side and Sméagol was on this side,” said Serkis, in Gollum’s voice. “And he would say things like, ‘We wants it. We needs it. We must have Kyiv!’ ‘No Precious, they’re to impose sanctions!’ ‘Sanctions? Sanctions, my Precious? If they do anything, we’re going to give them shit back.’”

Not too shabby. You can watch the clip, above.