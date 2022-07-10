Watch: Anthony Hopkins dances solely for our amusement, and why the hell not

It’s officially summertime, and celebrities are truly embracing the season and living their very best lives. From fishing trips and vacations to well-structured dances, we see a laid-back and fun side of our favorites in the entertainment realm.

Anthony Hopkins shares his best moves in his most delightful floral shirt, and we’re all big fans of the song and dance number. Grooving to “La Pollera Colora,” Hopkins sways to the beat and does so quite well. In fact, we just might start our campaign for Hopkins to join dancing with the stars.

Hopkins’ Sunday summer vibes dance isn’t the only time he’s shared life’s simple pleasures with his followers lately. In another video shared on Twitter, Hopkins donned another floral shirt and showed off a “senior version” of a radio hit that none of us can get out of our heads.

We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for more Hopkins content. The star has one of our favorite social media accounts to follow. Sometimes, we can all be guilty of taking ourselves a little bit too seriously, but this post of Hopkins on Easter proves that he knows the trick to enjoying life is having fun!

Hopkins also enjoys dancing in a suit and tie, and we’re brainstorming the right hashtag to get him on a competition dance show asap.

Dance to the end of love… pic.twitter.com/U4ZOgfjrjy — AHopkins.eth (@AnthonyHopkins) April 16, 2022

Dating back to last summer, Hopkins consistently makes it a point to focus on love, music, dance, and romance… and those are all the sweetest things in life.

From our grateful hearts to yours, we’re thankful that Hopkins posted a reminder today (and several times in the past) that we should all find a moment to move our bodies, sing, and let go today!