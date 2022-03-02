Sony Pictures Entertainment released a new trailer for David Leitch’s upcoming action comedy film Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt as the reluctant gun-for-hire Ladybug.

The latest flic from the director of John Wick and Deadpool 2 features a star-studded cast of assassins who find themselves on intertwined assignments while aboard a bullet train in a near-future Japan. In one confrontation, Ladybug attempts to quietly best Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) aboard the train’s silent car.

Bullet Train is based on Japanese mystery author Kōtarō Isaka’s 2010 novel published in English under the same name with a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz (Fear Street: Part Two – 1978). It’s the fourteenth filmic adaptation of one of Isaka’s stories. Bringing it to the silver screen is a star-studded cast featuring:

Joey King as Prince

Andrew Koji as Kimura

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine

Zazie Beetz as Hornet

Sandra Bullock as Maria Beetle

Additional castings include Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, Pasha D. Lychnikoff, and Miraj Grbić, but their characters have not been revealed.

Leitch returned to Jonathan Sela (Transformers: The Last Knight) for cinematography; the two have collaborated previously on some of the director’s most successful blockbusters. Leitch produced Bullet Train alongside Antoine Fuqua and Kelly McCormick. Dominic Lewis (Peter Rabbit) composed the score.

Bullet Trains releases in U.S. theaters on July 15.