Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming thriller, Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller. It’s a film that will undeniably rack your brain.

The trailer is an exciting yet eerie look at two inmates sent to a facility for a punishment that they’re promised is more of a privilege. They soon find out that those promises of privilege are laced with something mind-altering, and when they begin to lose control over their bodies and minds — they wonder if the price of “freedom” is far too high.

The center is run by Abnesti (Hemsworth), who performs the experiments on the “inmates,” and he’s riding a fine line between sinister and helpful — or losing it altogether. In a somewhat villainous moment, Abnesti shares a quote with Miles Teller’s character that further proves the idea that the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

“Our work will save lives, not just one but many lives — we’re making the world a better place.”

The synopsis for the mind-bending film is as follows:

“In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (played by Miles Teller) and Lizzy (played by Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption takes a twistier turn as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether. Based on The New Yorker short story by George Saunders, SPIDERHEAD is a genre-bending and darkly funny psychological thriller directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick.”

Spiderhead debuts on Netflix on June 17, and you won’t want to miss it.