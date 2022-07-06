Watch: Come and get your love with the ‘Reservation Dogs’ season 2 trailer

Disney, which owns the Network FX, has released a trailer for the second season of the critically-lauded show Reservation Dogs. The new season will premiere on Hulu later in the summer.

For the uninitiated, the show follows the exploits of a group of young Native people who live on a reservation in rural Oklahoma, but dream of making a new life in California. Of course, they need money to do that, so they take to stealing, scheming and saving whatever they can to make their dream a reality.

It stars Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill, Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack, and Lane Factor as Cheese. The end of last season saw the group fracture as Elora took off with a rival gang member, and Bear went looking for a father figure. Part of the reason for the show’s popularity is that regardless of origin, we all feel a little aimless sometimes.

According to the trailer, the new season sees Elora grappling with her decision to leave, and the consequences felt by her friends who stayed behind. There are things like a “white wizard curse” and “Native American wisdom” from a Zoltar-like coin machine that plays on Indigenous stereotypes.

It appears to be an expansion on the past season, with a bit more heft in storytelling and more width now that the initial introduction of the first season is gone. There’s also a fun cameo from returning castmember Bobby Lee wearing very little clothing.

The show itself landed on a number of best of the year lists and was nominated for a Peabody Award, among other notable accolades. It’s one of those shows telling a story that hasn’t really been told before by a group of people exceptionally qualified to tell it, as every series regular, writer and its director are Indigenous.

The show was created by Sterlin Harjo (Love and Fury) and Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian, Thor: Love and Thunder) and produced by FX Productions. The new season will premiere on Hulu on August 3.