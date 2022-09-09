Watch: Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’ trailer is fairy tale magic at its finest

Can two words change your life? Disney’s Disenchanted believes so! Disney’s D23 Expo is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the official trailer for one of Disney’s finest love stories is everything we hoped it would be.

Disenchanted is the sequel to Walt Disney Pictures’ Enchanted, which sees Giselle, played by Amy Adams, fall in love with her handsome not-so-magical prince Robert, played by Patrick Dempsey. Yep, McDreamy himself is the perfect Prince Charming. Their pairing is nothing like she ever expected, but everything she never knew she needed, and their love story continues to surprise her in the most magical and even mundane ways.



So just what are those two words that can turn the bleak and ordinary into the beautiful and extraordinary? “I wish,” of course! Through the course of the Disenchanted trailer, Giselle uses wishes to make life around her as beautiful as she believes it should be, but something still just isn’t right. Disney provides the following synopsis for the topsy-turvy fairytale.

“It has been 15 years since Giselle and Robert wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe, who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.”

Will Giselle reverse those “wishes” that ended up bringing her farther away from her happily ever after? Only time will tell. You can see Disenchanted streaming on Disney Plus on November 24.