Everyone’s favorite Benedicts are discussing potential nicknames they may use to set themselves apart as the stars of the Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in a new promotional video.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the titular Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Benedict Wong plays Wong, a more experienced sorcerer who often has to reign in Strange’s antics.

In the spirit of good fun, the two actors discussed nicknames fans have come up with, including “Benny D,” “Be to the D,” “Benedito,” “Ned,” Biddy,” and “Bene-Dawg.” A couple of food-themed nicknames inevitably found themselves on the list, such as “Bendo Box” and the obvious “Eggs Benedict.”

While Cumberbatch maintained the two actors would probably keep their given names, Wong hilariously signaled he’d taken a shine to “Benny D,” to the utter confusion of Cumberbatch.

“It feels fresh, cool, without trying too hard,” Wong said.

Suffice it to say, we absolutely love the chemistry between these two actors, even when they’re not going on mind-bending adventures together.

Fans were obviously loving the actors letting loose in the goofy promo, including Cumberbatch’s distinct pronunciation of one of the nicknames.

Another Twitter user was just happy to see he wasn’t the only one using the name of a breakfast meal to refer to one of the actors.

So I’m not the only one who has called him Eggs Benedict before lmaooo — Brian (@PurgeFan) May 12, 2022

Another fan found a great opportunity to get “punny.”

Maybe 2 Wongs could have made it right? 🤔 — Shawn Tucker (@sgt623) May 12, 2022

For one Twitter user, a series of crying laughing emojis was all they could muster in response.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.