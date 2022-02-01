The heart-stopping trailer for Killing Eve’s fourth and final season has officially dropped, and the intensity is only just beginning as chaotic tidbits are scattered throughout the 116-second clip.

The series follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British Intelligence operative assigned the task of tracking down and capturing Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a skilled assassin under the control of a powerful organization known as The Twelve. Over time, the two women develop a mutual obsession with each other, which soon begins to blossom into complicated love and affection.

As twists and turns, unexpected kills, and a plethora of dangerous individuals plague the show’s beloved duo, the ultimate fate of their decisions could prove to be deadly.

In the trailer, Villanelle has found solace in a new fascination with religion, while Eve looks to be continuing her missions as a recruited MI6 agent. The new season also looks to tackle the character arcs of Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) and Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) and an abundance of unanswered questions from season three.

Killing Eve debuted in 2018, where it immediately garnered a strong fanbase and established itself as a global hit. Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge served as season one’s showrunner, with writers Emerald Fennell, Suzanne Heathcote, and Laura Neal individually writing seasons two, three, and now four. Over the course of its run, the series has garnered multiple awards, including an Emmy for Best Actress for Jodie Comer and a Golden Globe for Best Actress for Sandra Oh.

Killing Eve debuts Feb. 27 on BBC America, with episodes available on BBC iPlayer the following day.