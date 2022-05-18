Watch: Ewan McGregor recalls the joy of picking out his first lightsaber in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ teaser

Ewan McGregor is recalling the joy of picking out his very own lightsaber for the first time in a new teaser for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Star Wars prequel series on Disney Plus sees the titular Obi-Wan, before he became “Old Ben” Kenobi from A New Hope, but after he took the high ground and was forced to bisect his former apprentice, Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, in Revenge of the Sith.

In the trailers so far, we’ve seen Kenobi creepily stalk a young Luke Skywalker, played by Grant Feely, from afar, using binoculars. So what is can we expect from the show, besides that?

For one thing, we’ll see a return of Christensen as Darth Vader, which is sure to please many fans. It’s yet-to-be-determined if the sand-hating Vader will visit Obi-Wan on the desert planet where his mother died, however. But considering Obi-Wan successfully hid out for all those decades, until he eventually met Luke as a grown-up, played by Mark Hamill in the very first film in the spacefaring franchise, we’re guessing there’s a good chance they won’t cross paths — at least on that particular planet, anyway.

The prequel series will undoubtedly be a nostalgia trip for viewers, as it apparently was for McGregor also. In the promo, he recalled some of his first experiences getting involved in the franchise, including hand-picking his blue lightsaber seen in The Phantom Menace.

Check out Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus on May 27.