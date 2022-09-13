Watch: Find out how fairy tales begin with magical new ‘The School for Good and Evil’ trailer

If your spooky season tastes lean more towards fantasy family-friendly fare than outright horror, then you’ll love the much-anticipated new movie from director Paul Feig (A Simple Favor) that’s coming to Netflix next month. Ahead of its arrival on streaming in just a few weeks’ time, a new trailer has just dropped for The School for Good and Evil, giving us our best look yet at what we can expect from the star-studded magical adventure flick.

The School for Good and Evil follows two best friends, Agatha (Sofia Wylie) and Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso), who are enrolled at the titular academy for magically gifted students and find their expected fates reversed. The anti-social Agatha is enlisted in the hero track while the sweet-natured Sophie is put on the path for future villains.

The School for Good and Evil images 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

As the trailer explains, the SGE is the alma mater of every fairy tale hero and villain you’ve ever heard of, from Cinderella to Jack of the Beanstalk, and the School is integral to upholding the balance of good and evil in the world. But when Sophie gets a taste for the dark side and grows too powerful, Agatha will have to try and bring her friend back from the brink before it’s too late.

In the grand tradition of the Harry Potter franchise, the faculty of the SGE is filled with familiar faces, including Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone, Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey, and Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso, not to mention Laurence Fishburne as the School Master. Rachel Bloom, Patti LuPone, Rob Delaney, and Ben Kingsley are also in the cast, while Cate Blanchett serves as narrator.

Attend The School for Good and Evil when it opens its doors on Netflix from Oct. 19.