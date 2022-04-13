The second trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has dropped after it was announced on Nintendo Direct back in February.

The game not only showcases what made this RPG title well-liked by fans but also introduced something new in the upcoming installment.

The trailer introduces the main protagonist of the game, Shez’, a purple-haired mercenary. Players can select the gender of both Shez and the antagonist – Ashen Demon. Players will be given a choice as they can team up with one of the three houses that were featured in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Each house will change either the outcome or the direction you’re going to take when playing the game. You also get a different partner depending on which house you choose. These partners will be beneficial, not only because you get an extra hand but you will also be allowed to perform ‘partner specials’ — a special move that you and your partner can do.

But it’s not only new mechanics that were introduced in the trailer. The game also brings back the familiar RPG mechanics that were seen in previous titles. You get to train your heroes to make them stronger, visit the base camp and hang out with your members, and most importantly, lead your army to victory.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a crossover title from the last entry of the Fire Emblem mainline series Fire Emblem: Three Houses, released back in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch. The game is set to come out on the Nintendo Switch on June 24.