Watch: ‘Halftime’ from Netflix announced, celebrating all things J-Lo

Jennifer Lopez invites fans to take a deeper look into her story in the upcoming Netflix documentary, Halftime.

J-Lo has been in the spotlight since the early ‘90s, which has provided her with incredible opportunities and moments to enjoy. It’s also brought her face to face with a series of lows, and moments in entertainment when she felt like the lies of the tabloids would be all fans ever thought of her.

As you hear Lopez speak about the ups and downs of her career and what living in the spotlight did to her psyche, it’s clear why the documentary is called Halftime. This is truly the second big breath in her life — it’s a new beginning.

The synopsis for Halftime is as follows:

“Halftime offers an intimate peek behind the curtain, revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration. The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions. And it’s only the beginning. Halftime serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez’s life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.“

Her journey into this stage of her life has undeniably been a beautiful one, and fans will have a front-row seat as J-Lo herself puts it into words.

You can see the inspiring story of J-Lo’s life so far and hear her hopes and dreams for the future when Halftime premieres on Netflix on June 14.