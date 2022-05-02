Watch: HBO Max Unveils Trailer for 'George Carlin's American Dream'

The documentary will include never-before-seen archival footage of the legendary comedian and 'Bill and Ted' star.

The life of a legendary comedian is being explored in an upcoming documentary for HBO, George Carlin’s American Dream, which has just dropped its first trailer.

The two-part documentary will explore Carlin’s tumultuous life, enduring legacy, and influence on the comedy scene, from two Emmy-winners at the helm as co-directors, Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, a WarnerMedia press release stated.

The two-part event, coming to the premium cable network and its accompanying streaming service, HBO Max, later this month, will chronicle Carlin’s life and work as the so-called “dean of counterculture comedians.” With a career spanning half a century, Carlin headlined a jaw-dropping 14 HBO comedy specials, made over 130 appearances on The Tonight Show, and constantly reinvented his on-stage persona right up until his passing in 2008. His work carries prophetic power even after his death, cementing his legacy as one of the most influential comedians of all time.

Tracking Carlin’s rise to fame through an intimate personal portrait, including his childhood growing up in New York City, and struggles with drugs throughout his life, the film includes interviews with those who were close to him, including friends and family. This includes an interview with Kelly Carlin, the daughter of the comedian he had with his first wife of 36 years, Brenda.

It will also include interviews with Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Bette Midler, W. Kamau Bell, and many others, as well as never-before-seen archival material.

The first part of George Carlin’s American Dream comes to HBO May 20, with the subsequent episode debuting May 21. Both episodes will be available for stream on HBO Max beginning May 20.