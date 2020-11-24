Watch: Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer Reveals Klassic Movie Skin Pack

As it turns out, Mortal Kombat 11 fans haven’t had to wait long in order to get their hands on the popular fighting game’s latest update.

Earlier today, NetherRealm head Ed Boon finally confirmed previous leaks outing the existence of new skins based on the classic 1995 movie, all of which are available in-game as a standalone purchase. The Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack is up for download right now for $5.99 and contains three alternate costumes, one for Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage and Earthrealm’s protector, Raiden. As the name suggests, these outfits are particularly special as they swap current in-game models for each character for those that bear the likeness of Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Linden Ashby and Christopher Lambert, respectively.

Unsurprisingly, what with MK 11 being by far the most visually impressive brawler on the market right now, NetherRealm has perfectly recreated every actor as they appeared 25 years ago, and you needn’t take our word for it, either. Check out some images for yourself in the gallery below:

Authenticity, of course, is of critical importance with projects such as these, and those that do decide to pick up this bundle will find that each reskin is accompanied by completely re-recorded dialogue by the aforementioned actors themselves. Amazing.

Lambert, Ashby and Wilson-Sampras follow in the footsteps of Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who notably reprised his own role as evil sorcerer Shang Tsung for Mortal Kombat 11, and it’ll be interesting to see if NetherRealm can convince Robin Shou (Liu Kang) and Talisa Soto (Kitana), among others, to join the reunion. For now, though, we, and no doubt every fan of Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult adaptation, are thrilled with today’s offering.