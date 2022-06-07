Watch: ‘Ms. Marvel’ star Iman Vellani takes the ultimate MCU quiz

Whenever an actor joins the MCU they always claim to the press that they’re big Marvel fans, but what they really mean is that they’ve seen a handful of the movies once. When Iman Vellani, star of new Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel, says that she’s a big Marvel fan, however, she really means it. Having grown up with the franchise — Iron Man came out when she was five — the 19-year-old star clearly lives and breathes all things Marvel.

Don’t believe it? Then here’s your proof. With Ms. Marvel dropping on streaming this Wednesday, Vellani has put her Marvel knowledge to the test in a new video for Bustle, which you can catch above, that sees her take “the Ultimate MCU Quiz.” We’ve seen many an Avenger actor take these kind of quizzes before and they usually do OK, but Vellani totally trounces it, achieving a perfect 100% score.

Whether tackling questions about Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, or Doctor Strange, the Kamala Khan actress bashes out the answers as speedily as Quicksilver, even throwing out extra info out when she’s already got the question right. Like pointing out that Iron Man is 2 hours, 6 minutes long. As Vellani says at the end of the video, she’s an MCU fan who’s got lucky enough to “infiltrate” the saga herself.

This is far from the first time Vellani has proven how deep her Marvel fandom goes. In a hilarious interview from the Ms. Marvel premiere’s red carpet, she laid into Doctor Strange 2‘s decision to label the MCU as Earth-616 instead of its canon designation of Earth-19999. No offense to Robert Downey Jr., but we can’t imagine him debating the controversial classifications of the Marvel multiverse.

Don’t miss Iman Vellani’s MCU debut — something that must still be blowing her mind — when Ms. Marvel premieres its six-part (first?) season on Disney Plus tomorrow, June 8.