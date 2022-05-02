Watch: Official trailer for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is now public

An early look at Don’t Worry Darling was unveiled at this year’s CinemaCon and now those who could not go to the show can head to YouTube for a peak at the thriller with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Warner Bros. posted the minutes-long video to their channel on the site earlier today. The clip begins with Pugh, Styles and director Olivia Wilde’s characters at a party, before cutting to glimpses of the domestic life enjoyed by all in the film’s 1950s-set company town whose citizens are working on an undisclosed project.



The place Pugh and the other wives are with their husbands promises to change the world, but not all is as it seems, and quickly, unsettling things begin to happen. Chris Pine’s character belittles Pugh at a dinner, surreal visuals reminiscent of The Prisoner begin to pop up and, for the man Styles plays, there is an ideal in what they have which must be protected from the sentiment his wife is beginning to develop.

“Our life together, we could lose this.”

From there, audiences get a glimpse at red-suited guards chasing Pugh, and her character tearing off cellophane which was wrapped around her head. Pine also appears to be positioned as the villain of the piece, as the final words of the footage feature Pugh’s Alice expressing a loss of faith in his decency.

“I don’t trust him, and I don’t want to be here anymore.”

Don’t Worry Darling releases September 23 and also stars Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Douglas Smith.