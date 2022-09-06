Director James Gray’s latest project Armageddon Time, inspired by his own childhood growing up in Queens in the 1980s, is already inspiring Oscar chatter on the film festival circuit. The ensemble cast features Emmy winner Jeremy Strong as well as Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway.

Focus Features describes the film as “a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.”

A new trailer for the project highlights differences in generations’ hopes, dreams and desires, as well as the privilege some are handed that others go without.

"A searing portrait of America." Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins star in #ArmageddonTime, in select theaters October 28. Watch the trailer now. pic.twitter.com/6CFAcihzpk — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) September 6, 2022

Armageddon Time flies into theaters on Oct. 28.