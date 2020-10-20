Watch: Peter And Miles Exchange Words Of Wisdom In New Spider-Man: Miles Morales Teaser

Now that Sony has provided a definitive release date for its next-gen console, Insomniac Games, developer of PS5 launch title and first-party exclusive Spider-Man: Miles Morales, has been moving full steam ahead with the hype train, releasing near-daily teasers and/or trailers for fans of Peter Parker’s successor (or, in this case, co-worker) to enjoy, with each making this year’s adventure appear more tantalizing than the last.

For today’s offering, however, the studio has decided to do something a little different. Following on from last week’s spectacle-laden gameplay showcase aimed at previewing the various unique abilities Miles will have access to during the course of the campaign, this time, the theme is exposition. Specifically, a text message chat between Peter Parker and his protégé, which seemingly takes place not long after the latter has taken up the Spider-Man mantle.

"There's no 'right way' to be a hero." Peter and Miles share words of encouragement (and a few laughs) in this personal exchange between the two Spider-Men. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/BeR2bMtOMJ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 20, 2020

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals Stunning New Screenshots 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s worth noting, of course, that Parker, while already confirmed to be present in Miles Morales‘ prologue mission, likely won’t be sticking around for the game’s entire duration. Clearly preoccupied with getting his ordinary life away from fighting crime in order, the OG Wall-Crawler discusses the difficulty of maintaining a largely thankless career of heroism alongside one that pays the bills, a balancing act that Miles believes his mentor has managed to pull off remarkably well.

Before the light-hearted conversation reaches its end, however, Morales mentions the appearance of a shady new organization, the Roxxon Energy Corporation, and the presence of 24/7 armed guards around its headquarters. Clearly wary of such entities, given his past with Oscorp, Parker warns Miles to keep an eye on the group which, thanks to previous trailers, fans already know will play an antagonistic role in the sequel.

In order to uncover the truth behind this new threat to Harlem, however, you’ll just have to wait until Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings into action next month, November 12th.