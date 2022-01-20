Watch: Rap royalty unite in Super Bowl Halftime show trailer

If football fans weren’t already excited enough for the upcoming Super Bowl LVI Halftime show, a recent trailer will undoubtedly help.

The monumental trailer – released on YouTube by Pepsi – showcases musical artists Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar while their classic hits smoothly play in the background. The group will collectively come together to perform the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 13.

In the trailer titled “The Call,” each artist is individually highlighted with their own mannerisms and unique lifestyles on display. Moreover, massive rap hits such as “The Next Episode” featuring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Be Humble” additionally embrace a sense of nostalgia for both football and music fans around the country.

In a statement to Adweek, Todd Kaplan, the VP of Marketing at Pepsi, happily provided some insight into the much-anticipated upcoming performance. “The significance of this Halftime show is not lost on us. This is a massive, earth-moving level of talent that we have here. We want to make sure we do [it] right.”

“Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history,” Kaplan further discusses the obvious hype built around the awaited show.

As the preeminent showcase includes five of the most influential artists in music history, and being widely predicted to be one of the best Halftime shows ever, it will surely be an event not to be missed.