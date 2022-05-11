Watch: Starz premieres ‘P-Valley’ season two trailer

In season two, the real-world struggle of businesses adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic will be explored in the series.

Starz has just unveiled the trailer for P-Valley season two. It portrays a nontraditional business struggling to get back on its feet after a pandemic and subsequent lockdowns shake things up.

Based on series showrunner and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall’s play, Pussy Valley, the show centers around people who work at a strip club in the Mississippi Delta. The series stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, and Elarica Johnson.

The taboo subject matter has evidently been handled with a fair amount of taste in the show’s run so far, with the first season garnering a number of awards nominations, including the GLAAD Media Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, TCA Awards, and the NAACP Image Awards, according to IMDB. Loretta Devine even won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Guest Performance for her appearance on the show.

In season two, employees at The Pynk, in the fictional town of Chucalissa, Mississippi, are vying for the throne while the business struggles to remain open during a pandemic. What’s more, new talent may soon be shaking up the competition, likely spurring drama in the locker room behind the scenes. Audiences will be treated to a deeper look at the lives of those who work at The Pynk as the entire town struggles through a collective trauma.

Annan’s Uncle Clifford and John’s Autumn Night will battle for dominance on the dance floor, even as the competition becomes increasingly tight with new players in the mix. Outside the strip club, a prospective new casino business faces challenges as a political battle ensues in the city. The newest season promises higher stakes, death, and danger lurking around every corner.

Watch P-Valley season two on Starz June 3.