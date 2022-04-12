After Starz released adn exciting and dramatic trailer today, viewers are gearing up to return to Mississippi Delta for the second season of the hit Starz series, P-Valley.

“Oh, y’all had thought The Pynk had done her last dance — but this is a whole new day, a whole new Pynk,” the trailer kicks off with a clear message: a power struggle is at play, and our favorite characters are up against a fight like nothing they’ve known before.

A press release from Starz describes the second season as follows:

“When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.”

Much like other series, P-Valley is taking bringing audiences to the reality of what COVID-19 did to the stripping industry. In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner and EP, Katori Hall, shared more about the “dark cloud” mentioned in the synopsis.

“Last season, there was the big bad wolf of the casino, and this season, not only is there a big bad wolf of the casino, but there’s also the big bad wolf of Miss Rona. As strippers and people in the stripping industry — which is based on intimacy and gathering — our characters have to figure out a way to survive in a moment where gatherings have stopped. To us, it was just a very universal experience, like everybody and they mama had to deal with having their dreams, their livelihoods stop. We’re using fiction to tell a very important truth that I think is going to resonate with our fan base, and also newer viewers who come to the show.”

P-Valley brings the heat with a talented cast of actors, including Nicco Annan, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Elarica Johnson, Parker Sawyers, Brandee Evans, Harriett D. Foy, Shannon Thornton, Dan J. Johnson, Dominic DeVore, Morocco Omari, Tyler Lepley, Skyler Joy, John Clarence Stewart, Jordan M. Cox, and Miracle Watts.

You can stream P-Valley‘s first season on the Starz app and via on-demand and streaming platforms hosting Starz now while you wait anxiously for the season 2 premiere on June 3.