The stakes have never been higher than they are right now for the titular gang of misfits in Amazon’s The Boys. The show’s third season is returning this Friday with a final episode, an outing that seems to incorporate all the makings of an iconic hour of television.

As you can see below, Homelander and Black Noir have reunited in their desperate fight against Soldier Boy. Billy Butcher is also preparing for the fight of his life, though it’s still unclear where the rest of the Boys will stand.

“Scorched earth. Shock and awe. Blood and bone,” reads the tweet accompanying the teaser, perhaps heralding a finale that’ll make “Herogasm” and all of its grotesquely over-the-top elements pale in comparison.

Considering last week’s mind-bending revelation about Homelander’s origins and his distinctively disgusting connection to Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, there’s literally no telling where the narrative will go in the final episode. Soldier Boy and Homelander could team up, but then, the sinister big bad has never been one to share the spotlight, nor tolerate a challenge to his power.

That’s why a lot of fans speculate that even if Soldier Boy ends up extending a hand in alliance, Homelander is just going to spit on it and do his own thing. There’s also Butcher and Hughie and their shaky relationship with the rest of the gang.

Hughie might have to make amends to Starlight, while Butcher has to put things right with Kimiko, Frenchie, and MM. That is, if they manage to do all of that before their brains turn to mush because of Temp V.