Still recovering from the unhinged insanity of “Herogasm”? Better make it quick, because The Boys is returning in just three days with another supposedly grotesque episode, and its promo teaser seems to suggest that your brain is going to be “leaking” after this one.

Knowing the Prime Video superhero series, this tagline is probably a double entendre that we probably won’t get until we watch the episode itself. For what it’s worth, though, check out the teaser trailer featuring a distraught Homelander, a captured Queen Maeve, a positively angry Billy Butcher, an uncertain Hughie, and an enraged Soldier Boy.

Not sure what else to say, other than your brain's gonna be leakin' after this one. #TheBoysStrikeBack pic.twitter.com/cxKxr3699X — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 28, 2022

From what we gather, it seems that the trio hasn’t still given up on the idea of killing Homelander. The sinister villain, meanwhile, is probably taking a much-needed retreat to reflect on his recent defeat. “Defeat” would be putting it mildly, of course, as he almost got killed by Soldier Boy’s new power when they worked together to pin him down.

Since there are only two episodes remaining in season three, The Boys might want to pick up the pace a little bit. That entire “Herogasm” shenanigan might have felt like a detour, but the final confrontation between Butcher and Homelander was worth all the hype, even if the hype had everything to do with a sex-crazed supe orgy and nothing with the fight itself.

Starlight has outed Vought and Homelander as the true villains of this story, so we can’t begin to imagine how the company is going to climb its way out of this one. Episode seven, premiering on Prime Video this Friday, will have all these answers and apparently some payback for the Boys, by the looks of it.