Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming blockbuster sensation, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Daisy Edgar-Jones absolutely shines as “marsh girl” Kya.

Kya was forced to grow up in the marsh alone, and when she becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation, there are few people she can turn to for help. Where the Crawdads Sing focuses on the drive, survival, and determination of the girl who never had a chance — so she created one herself.

“In town, they tell the story of the marsh girl — the one who grew up in the wild, but they never really knew me. Like most stories — the facts don’t weigh into it.”

Reese Witherspoon produces the film, inspired by a book of the same name by Delia Owens, and Witherspoon was thrilled about the new trailer in an exciting message shared yesterday.

Murder in the marsh, but can secrets stay buried? 🐚 Where The Crawdads Sing star @DaisyEdgarJones and producer @ReeseW of @HelloSunshine get you ready for the new trailer tomorrow! #CrawdadsMovie pic.twitter.com/jg2zTAYEIu — Where The Crawdads Sing (@CrawdadsMovie) May 16, 2022

In addition to the heartwrenching mystery, Taylor Swift croons her original song for the film, which helps set the movie’s mysterious yet hopeful tone.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.”

Where the Crawdads Sing hits theaters on July 15.