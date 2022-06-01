Anya Taylor-Joy has had quite the rise as a modern scream queen, spearheading the likes of The Witch and Last Night in Soho in the last couple of years. Now, she’s set to take on the role of horror leading lady once again in The Menu, which has whetted our appetites with a mind-boggling teaser trailer.

Joy stars opposite Nicholas Hoult as a couple who embark on a coastal retreat, taking a particular interest in a restaurant owned by Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), a celebrity chef. The meals all look and taste exquisite, and the atmosphere is, literally, to die for; as their stay at the restaurant continues, tensions begin to rise as the chef reveals his culinary methods, most of which may warrant a phone call or two from the Department of Public Health.

The trailer’s presentation suggests a horror-comedy featuring a cult surrounding Slowik, as well as the possibility of a competition-esque tension where the restaurant’s customers end up having to fight for survival, lest they be chosen as the restaurant’s next meal. It seems director Mark Mylod wants to keep us guessing this time around, and with a premise such as this, it’s safe to assume that we’ll gladly keep doing so.

Starring alongside Taylor-Joy, Hoult, and Fiennes are Hong Chau (Watchmen, BoJack Horseman), Janet McTeer (Ozark, Jessica Jones), Judith Light (Tick, Tick… Boom!), and John Leguizamo (Encanto, John Wick series of films).

Distributed by Searchlight Pictures and produced by Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up), The Menu is set to release in theaters on Nov. 18.