A new promo for Andor has been released by Disney Plus in anticipation for the Star Wars spinoff series that comes to the streaming service next week.

“Wouldn’t you rather give it all to something real?” is the slogan featured heavily in the promo, which appears to be a line of dialogue uttered by Stellan John Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael while talking to the titular protagonist, Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor.

Andor will be premiering with its first three episodes available on Disney Plus, according to the post form official Twitter account for the show.

The show is a prequel to a movie, Rogue One, which itself is a prequel to Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.

Certainly, Andor‘s placement within the overall Star Wars timeline should make for an intriguing setting as it takes place immediately before the Rebel Alliance finally began to wield an upper hand over the evil Galactic Empire. This may lend itself well to a plot related to espionage, conspiracies, and secret alliances in the galaxy far, far away. As the show’s synopsis teases,

“In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero.”

The legacy of Rogue One is a mixed one, to be sure. Though it was a box office hit, the movie was notoriously subjected to expensive and lengthy reshoots, to the point that some of the shots seen in the trailer ended up on the cutting room floor. What’s more, even though the movie received an overall positive critical reception, in particular for its more grounded and dark tone, Rogue One also received its fair share of criticisms. The sometimes-confusing pacing and rushed character development was called out by critics as well as the cringey computer-generated imagery renditions of Carrie Fisher and Peter Cushing, which most people found to be firmly occupying the uncanny valley.

However, an incredible Darth Vader lightsaber battle against a group of soldiers with blasters and some of the franchise’s finest large-scale action set pieces during Rogue One‘s climax help it to be looked upon with overall fondness amongst fans.

The first three episodes of Andor come to Disney Plus on September 21.