Meeting your future self isn’t all it’s cracked up to be in the exciting new trailer for the Amazon Prime series, Paper Girls.

The full-length trailer was released today, and it’s as exciting a ride as it is nerve-wracking. A time warp brings a group of friends face to face with their future selves, and that’s just the start of the complicated story. A lot has changed between 1988 and 2019, and they’ve got no time to adjust to any of it.

The synopsis for Paper Girls reads as follows:

“It’s the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019. When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future.”

Saving the world is a big ask of a group of four girls who were just thrust into the unknown, and with the added terrifying time cops, it’s not going to be an easy task. They’ll have to fight against everything they thought they knew to make sense of the unknown.

It’s also a journey to self-discovery, and while the younger versions of the paper girls begin to uncover who they become, some beautiful moments are mixed into the otherwise overwhelming situation.

Starring Sofia Rosinsky, Fina Strazza, Riley Lai Nelet, and Camryn Jones, Paper Girls will undeniably become your newest television obsession.

Paper Girls begins streaming on Amazon Video on July 29.