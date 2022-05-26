Watch: Warwick Davis restores the balance in ‘Willow’ trailer

Willow is back in an all-new series coming to Disney Plus this fall, the first trailer of which just dropped online.

The series will see the return of star Warwick Davis who will once again portray the titular Willow Ufgood. the Lucasfilm-produced series will once again see the director of the 1988 original film, Ron Howard, returning as well, this time in a producer role.

The first look premiered at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim on Thursday, according to a press release from Disney.

“An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast,” the statement read.

The series will focus on an up-and-coming magician from the Nelwyn village and an infant girl whose fate is to unite the realms, help destroy an evil queen, and banish the dark forces from the land. The magical world containing the likes of brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other flourishing mystical creatures, will see an adventure unfold involving an unlikely group of heroes, setting off on a high-stakes journey way past the comfort zone of their homes. Together, they must each overcome personal turmoil in order to save their world.

Few other details have been released about the show so far, but it definitely looks right up the alley for fans of both the original movies and the Lord of the Rings films and books.

A couple of Disney alumni also star in the show, such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor Erin Kellyman and Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tony Revolori. In addition, Game of Thrones actor Rosabell Laurenti Sellers also stars.

Willow releases on Disney Plus on November 30.