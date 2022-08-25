Watch: ‘White Noise’ trailer teases Adam Driver in ageless dark comedy

The trailer for White Noise is here, and it teases your typical American family faced with an ominous threat from director Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver.

Based on the classic postmodern novel by Don DeLillo, the story is part comedy, part drama, and part horror/mystery as it traces a year in the life of a midwestern college professor through the mundane — and sometimes extraordinary — ups and downs of modern life. The original novel intertwines themes such as academia, catastrophic pollution, chemical dependency, the nature of fame, and death, all seen through a darkly satirical lens.

The cast not only includes Baumbach’s Marriage Story star Driver as the professor, Jack Gladney, Greta Gerwig as his wife, Babbette, but also Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, and even André 3000, in what can only be described as an all-star cast.

According to Netflix’s own synopsis, the film is paradoxically described as being “At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic.”

“White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.”

Baumbach adapted the film’s screenplay from DeLillo’s novel, which represents only the second time he has penned a script based on a book following a co-writing credit for the Wes Anderson film Fantastic Mr. Fox, based on Roald Dahl’s book of the same name, according to IMDb.

White Noise, which is currently not yet rated, is slated for release in select theaters and on Netflix “soon,” according to the trailer.