Watch: ‘Wizard of Oz’ inspired coming-of-age story takes us somewhere over the ‘Rainbow’

Netflix’s upcoming Spanish-led flick, Rainbow, just dropped its official release trailer. Based on the bestselling, well-known children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, Rainbow follows Dorothy Gale counterpart Dora (Dora Postigo), a free-spirited teen who sets out on a whimsical journey with her eccentric companions to search for her mother, all while avoiding the clutches of a wicked woman. Directed by Paco León, primarily an actor who made his feature-film directorial debut with comedy-drama Carmina or Blow Up (2012), Rainbow stars Áyax Pedrosa, Wekaforé Jibril (Spirit Disco), Carmen Maura, Carmen Machi, and Luis Bermejo in supporting roles.

While Rainbow isn’t the first Wizard of Oz adaptation to hit the big screen, it’s the first Spanish vessel to recreate Baum’s Oz with a modern-day twist. Obviously, Kansas native Dorothy graced our screens for the first time in 1939’s The Wizard of Oz, played by the incomparable Judy Garland. The cult-classic film preceded the 1972 animated film Journey Back to Oz with Liza Minnelli as Dorothy, the 1982 anime feature The Wizard of Oz with Aileen Quinn in the leading role and Sam Raimi’s Oz The Great And Powerful, starring James Franco as Oz.

According to León, courtesy of Cinemanía, Rainbow is “not a musical film” but certainly features “a lot of music.” Paco León co-wrote the screenplay alongside Javier Gullón, a Spanish screenwriter whose portfolio includes King of the Hill (2007), Hierro (2009), Out of the Dark (2014), and Aftermath (2017). Gullón is also credited as a producer.

Rainbow will be produced by Telecinco Cinema in collaboration with Los amigos de Dorothy AIE. The film will have its world premiere at the 70th San Sebastián Film Festival’s ‘Velodrome’ section on Sept.18, 2022, and will have its theatrical release in “select theaters” on Sept. 23, 2022, followed by a worldwide streaming release on Netflix on Sept. 30, 2022.