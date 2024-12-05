‘We talked a little bit’: It looks like one ‘John Wick’ spinoff won’t be coming back anytime soon

The John Wick universe has expanded massively in recent years with the upcoming spinoff movie Ballerina, but before that, the first extension of this action-packed world released was a TV show, The Continental.

The Continental first debuted in September of 2023, and told a story set many years prior to the first John Wick movie. In this prequel, we saw a young Winston navigate the underground world of hitmen and enact a plan to gain control of The Continental, an iconic hotel — which we eventually see him achieve.

Given the span of time between the show and the first John Wick film, many new stories could be explored in a second season. However, it doesn’t seem that there’s much optimism that it will happen. Speaking with The Direct, show producer Basil Iwanyk said there were talks about a season 2, but it would appear that their TV objectives have shifted.

Photo via Lionsgate Television

“I think we were happy with season one. I think that we talked a little bit about season two. But I think the feeling is, if we’re going to have something on television in the John Wick universe, this Robert Levine version that we went out with, that we’re negotiating with somebody, is probably the better option for the John Wick content in the TV world.”

That might be disappointing to hear for those who loved The Continental, but the silver lining is that there are still going to be more John Wick TV shows to come. In fact, the next will be John Wick: Under the High Table, a sequel to the four mainline movies that was announced back in August. Hopefully, this show will be better received than the last.

While fans reacted mostly positively to The Continental, right now the show has just a 63% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is substantially lower than any of the movies, and not what many were expecting. Perhaps if the reception to the series had been more positive, there would have been a greater desire to explore the time further with a second season.

Photo via Lionsgate Television

Of course, it’s important to stress that there’s been no concrete announcement that the show is done for good, so it is possible that later down the line they could have another swing at it. It’s also important to say that the show was always advertised as a limited series, so there may have never been concrete plans for more. Adding fuel to that fire is the fact that the series concluded its whole story during the episodes instead of leaving loose ends to be picked up at a later date.

Despite the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4, there’s still plenty more juice left in this franchise, and while The Continental could be done, we are optimistic about the other projects still set to arrive.

You can watch The Continental on Peacock now, and you’ll get the chance to see the first John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina in theaters on June 6, 2025.

