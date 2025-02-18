‘We were hanging like bats’: A Delta crash survivor dishes the deets on the Toronto accident

It was shocking to hear about a Delta Airlines flight crashing in Toronto on Monday, injuring 18 of 80 passengers. A survivor has shared their frightening experience in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” post and it was apparently a real-life disaster movie.

As reported by Global News, when Delta Air Lines flight 4819 got to Toronto Pearson International Airport at 2:30 pm, it flipped over onto its roof. Redditor @LandscapeSudden3469 started their thread by writing, “I’m safe, healthy, and only slightly in shock at a hotel near the airport.” Since it’s rare to hear of a plane turning on its roof when landing at an airport, and since this is a wild and scary story, it’s no wonder that many people wanted to know the whole tale.

Several people started by saying they were relieved the passenger was fine. You rarely get the chance to talk to someone who had a near-death experience. Did their life flash before their eyes, as the saying goes? Were they scared? When one Redditor asked if the passenger felt that they were going to die, they answered, “It wasn’t traumatic or heartwrenching..more of a feeling of acceptance.” That’s a somber thought, that’s for sure, especially considering recent tragic plane crashes and the sad aftermath.

Everyone wants to know how the passengers got off the plane. The Redditor explained that they were upside down, got right side up, and assisted the others. They added, “like my seatmate said we were hanging like bats!” They explained that although everyone was given instructions to stay seated, they felt that the best thing to do was to get right side up. While most would agree it’s best to heed the advice of pilots and flight attendants, in this case, it worked out since the passengers were able to get out safely.

The Reddit AMA also has some helpful information about what to do in the horrifying event of a similar situation. The Redditor explained that a flight attendant told them they shouldn’t have taken their backpack with them when they got off the plane, but they did so because they needed their medication. Another user suggested wearing a crossbody bag with credit cards, their passport, phone, and medication just in case something happens and you don’t have access to your bags (or have to leave the plane quickly, as in this frightening case).

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is looking into the plane crash, and at this time, no one is certain about what exactly led to it. As Global News noted, Pearson Airport had a lot of delays over the past few days because of a huge snowstorm, and this crash has also caused a delay. It seems likely that the high winds contributed. The Redditor explained that strong winds were their “first inkling” that something was wrong.

The most harrowing (and ultimately heartwarming) part of the story? When asked how their family responded, the Redditor said their husband “took it the hardest” and they aren’t going to explain what happened to their two young kids until they’re a bit older. (brb, crying.) They added, “When the time is right, I’ll tell them. Until then I’ll smother them with love and they’ll have to deal with it.” It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day of tasks and errands, but after hearing this passenger’s story, I’m going to try hard not to take anything for granted.

