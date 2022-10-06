We’re worried, darling: Harry Styles has postponed his Chicago show due to illness

Harry Styles fans in Chicago got some unfortunate news as the singer was forced to postpone his Oct. 6 show at the United Center. We didn’t get a reason for Styles’ cancellation, but the United Center’s official Twitter account said it was being cautious because of a “band/crew illness.”

Styles was going to start a five-day run of his Love on Tour show at the venue but now the first one won’t happen and has been rescheduled.

“Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info.”

The news comes as the singer recently finished a run of shows in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Madison Square Garden in New York, and the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. He’s also doing several nights in Inglewood, California, and will eventually head to Mexico and Australia.

Fans expressed discontent on Twitter as many of them were camped out since early this morning to see the world-famous singer, according to local Chicago affiliate ABC 7. One woman named Abbe Milot drove in from Detroit (a five-hour drive).

“We were pumped. We just drove five hours. We were so ready. We were about to get here, get dressed and now we’re just like, welp, what do we do now?” she said.

Tickets to see the singer range from expensive to obscenely expensive. Some are still available for $300.