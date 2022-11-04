Wes Bentley talks the vibe in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5: ‘Burn. It. Down.’

Yellowstone is making its season five debut in less than two weeks, and the only way to describe the premiere and each new storyline twist in the upcoming episodes is with one word: explosive.

Wes Bentley spoke with Entertainment Tonight about playing Jamie Dutton and what fans should expect when our favorite cowboy drama returns this month. When asked to describe season five of Yellowstone in three words, Bentley had this to say about the upcoming episodes.

“I’m kind of stealing this, but I liked it: Burn. It. Down.”

Burn it down makes sense as the world looks like it’s on fire when we head back to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. There’s a literal incinerator finding a home in the fifth season and a lot of political drama on the horizon; much of it taking place between family — namely father and son.

When asked if Kevin Costner is the kind of man Bentley would vote for in an election, he said he thinks he’s got the right stuff.

“I think he’d be great. He’s an empathetic man. I think he’s a good listener. He’s got great ideas. I think he’d be great. I don’t think he wants to do that. I think he’d be much more interested in creating something than trying to put stuff back together.”

Of course, that’s not exactly how Jamie feels about John going forward with his role as Governor; fans know that’s a position Jamie himself had been vying for. It’s all family politics in these decisions, though, and he’s going to play ball.

Bentley said being part of a series like Yellowstone is a wild experience, and not just because they’re working in the great outdoors.

“It’s wild. It’s something I never thought I would have been a part of. I’m really happy it’s this show too, because everyone really puts a lot into it. Our crew gives so much, sacrifices a lot, to make the show look like how it does. I’m just so grateful. It’s fun. It’s fun because you get funny things said to you. People are so passionate. I’m just grateful they love it.”

Love it we do, Yellowstone is the number one cable series on television, and with the epic fifth season ahead, we have a feeling nothing in that realm is going to change anytime soon. You can get caught up on Dutton by checking out the first four seasons of Paramount’s number one series streaming on Peacock.

Oh, and don’t forget to cancel all your plans on Nov. 13 because Yellowstone‘s fifth season premiere takes place that evening, and there’s nothing more important than sitting down and finding out what’s next for the Duttons.