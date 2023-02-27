We’ve officially seen it all now, as James Gunn gets the blame for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

James Gunn has been on the receiving end of a lot of negativity recently due to his cutthroat policy towards the DCU and the characters it has already established, but now it looks like he’s even getting the blame for the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Whilst discussing the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, one user in the Marvel subreddit mistakenly attributed Waititi’s cinematic flop to James Gunn. Whilst Gunn may be making some controversial decisions regarding the DCU, we’re pretty sure he’s never put out anything as bad as that. Other users on the board took the opportunity to have some fun with the blunder in the original post.

The user quickly corrected the error afterwards to avoid further confusion. In case you weren’t aware, the fourth Thor film wasn’t directed by James Gunn; Taika Waititi is the one to blame for last year’s monstrosity. It makes you wonder what the film could have been if Gunn had been the director. We’re sure that the film would have been significantly better if he had, but unfortunately, he can’t direct everything.

OP did praise Gunn’s work with the first two Guardians films and expressed their excitement for the upcoming third film. Other users on the subreddit agreed, saying that it had the potential to be one of the greatest MCU titles to date.

Whilst the MCU has had a string of disappointments, we’re cautiously optimistic about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn’s history as a director is pretty solid and he’s proven he has what it takes to break Marvel’s losing streak.