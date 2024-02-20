What happened to Bert Kreischer?

Comic Bert Kreischer is known for his college frat boy persona, his wild stories and excessive partying makes him pretty hard to forget, he’s certainly made quite an impression on his audience for better or for worse. Regardless, many were shocked to hear that Kreischer had apparently been arrested according to his friend, Tom Segura, who co-hosts the 2 Men 1 Cave podcast with Bert.

Rumors about Kreischer being in jail started doing the rounds online after Tom made the announcement on episode 113 on January 10th without giving any details as to how his co-host was doing in jail, or why the comedian had been arrested. If you ask me, he was arrested for his part in creating The Machine; if you’ve watched that movie, you’d probably want to see him behind bars too. Anyway, it became pretty big news, with major outlets like Fox News covering the situation.

So was Bert Kreischer actually in jail?

Turns out he was never arrested; it was just a prank instigated by Tom. Obviously, many listeners didn’t catch onto that part, and so the rumor began to spread like wildfire — which was probably pretty amusing for Kreischer. Tom spreading crazy falsehoods about Bert isn’t really new; last year he told fans that the 51 year old needed a kidney transplant due to his excessive drinking.

It might be easy to label fans of Bert as gullible, but to be fair, Kreischer is known by many for his wild antics and love of alcohol, so these crazy stories about the comedian are more easily believed. After all, he didn’t get labeled as “the number one partier in the nation” by Rolling Stone for nothing.