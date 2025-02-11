What happened to Brett Cooper from ‘The Daily Wire?’

There are few political talk show darlings that make a splash quite like those scooped up by The Daily Wire. Ben Shapiro‘s right-leaning media company took off on social media websites like Facebook a decade ago, launching the careers of right-wing commenters like Candace Owens and Brett Cooper. Despite the many successful conservative commenters the site has thrust into the limelight, it’s struggled to keep talent, and Cooper is just the latest to move on to greener pastures.

Recommended Videos

The 23-year-old hosted The Comment Section, a talk show centered around her hot takes on current events, for three years before announcing her departure in late 2024. Her abrupt exit left fans reeling over a split that, while rumored, many didn’t see coming.

Why did Brett Cooper leave the Daily Wire?

As of late December 10, 2024, Brett Cooper is out at The Daily Wire. She announced the departure herself, saying she “was not forced out” and expressing gratitude toward the company for helping her build a platform. At time of writing, it’s not clear whether she was fired or left of her own accord. Her longtime partner and the Maid of Honor at her wedding, Regan Conrad, stepped in to host The Comment Section in Cooper’s absence, but many fans feel the show began and will end with Cooper. “I’ve been following this and saw almost all the vids she used. She was the only reason I was still watching the Daily Wire,” one disgruntled fan wrote.

In the wake of Cooper’s departure, the series lost nearly 1 million subscribers, with many fans saying they came for the personality, not the platform. For weeks after Cooper’s departure, The Comment Section‘s, well, comment section was inundated with angry fans blasting Daily Wire, presuming they had axed Cooper. Since the release of her new show, it seems most of the fury has died down, and Conrad has continued to host the segment in peace.

Cooper has been quiet about her parting of ways with her former company. Unlike Candace Owens, who tweeted out, “I am finally free,” after being let go in early 2024, Cooper has yet to comment. Owens weighed in, saying that Cooper will be fine, and that Owens’ DMs were blowing up with people demanding her contact information.

Cooper’s silence hasn’t stopped fans from speculating that the parting came from creative differences between her and Shapiro. The launch trailer for her new series was inundated with conspiracy theories and frustrated fans taking shot after shot at The Daily Wire.

Where is Brett Cooper now?



Luckily for Cooper fans, she’s not out of reach. After leaving The Daily Wire in 2024, she quickly reestablished herself as @bbrettcooper on YouTube. Before her first video premiered, her channel landed 600,000 followers. After her first video, a salacious advertisement announcing her new gig, The Brett Cooper Show, was posted, it garnered more than a million views in the first day.

Fans scraped the video for secret messages. “The titles of the books she shows and the music,” one wrote, “Ethics, values, stand up for what is right and fight for your values. She says a lot in this video.”

“I want to make sure every single second of that time matters,” Cooper said of her new platform. She claims she wants to “foster understanding” and “go deeper.” Her first episode centers on, as she sees it, the Right’s descent into cancel culture. Fans speculated that it spoke to a larger issue Cooper had with The Daily Wire, though Cooper never paused to dish on her former producers.

Cooper’s YouTube shows that, while The Comment Section is still thriving without her, enough fans have followed her move. The adoration the former Daily Mail host has cultivated is undeniable. In the hours before her latest venture’s premiere, her page was inundated with praise and excitement from thousands of fans. Since her page launched, it’s only grown, showing that her exit was clearly the best career move Cooper could have made.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy